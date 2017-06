Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST NANTICOKE -- After Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, someone from our area is now a millionaire.

No one won Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot.

However, a $1 million ticket was sold in Luzerne County.

The ticket, bought at the Valley Mart/Citgo in West Nanticoke, matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $435 million.