Man Injured by Horse at Edwardsville Pierogi Festival

EDWARDSVILLE — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after he was trampled by a horse at a festival in Luzerne County.

It happened at the annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Officials tell us a horse hauling a buggy with two children got spooked. One of the horse operators tried to calm the animal, but it ended up trampling him.

“From what I’ve been told when the driver got off to calm the horses down that’s when they kind of lost it and they apparently went right over him,” Katie Moran, Edwardsville, said.

Officials say the man broke his leg. No word if anyone else was hurt at the festival.