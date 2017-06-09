Man Injured by Horse at Edwardsville Pierogi Festival

Posted 11:59 pm, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 12:07AM, June 10, 2017

EDWARDSVILLE — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after he was trampled by a horse at a festival in Luzerne County.

It happened at the annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Officials tell us a horse hauling a buggy with two children got spooked. One of the horse operators tried to calm the animal, but it ended up trampling him.

“From what I’ve been told when the driver got off to calm the horses down that’s when they kind of lost it and they apparently went right over him,” Katie Moran, Edwardsville, said.

Officials say the man broke his leg. No word if anyone else was hurt at the festival.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s