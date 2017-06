Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- Spanikopita, baklava, and gyros are allGreek treats you can find in Stroudsburg this weekend.

The Greek Festival at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on Stokes Avenue kicked off Thursday.

The four-day event draws hundreds of people each year for authentic Greek food and desserts along with traditional Greek dancing.

It runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the 25th year for the Greek Festival in Stroudsburg.