FBI Joins Search for Remains at Milton Home

MILTON -- FBI agents arrived Friday morning in Milton to help with the cold case investigation.

Just before noon on Friday, investigators put up more police tape and some tarps around the property to help keep people away.

Authorities have been at this house on North Front Street in Milton for three days now - looking for the remains of former Sunbury resident Barbara Miller.

Miller disappeared in July of 1989 and her body was never found. The case is considered a homicide.

Last month Sunbury police got a tip that Miller's body was inside the walls of a house in Milton.

According to the search warrant, the prime suspect in Miller's disappearance is Joseph Egan, who goes by the nickname "Mike".

He is a former Sunbury police detective and Miller's ex-boyfriend.

Thursday night, Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller - who is not related to Barbara Miller - said he wanted to bring in additional resources to help with the investigation.

Friday, FBI agents arrived to help. And Thursday, several cadaver dogs indicated that human remains are at the house.

"We're not going anywhere. If we have to pitch a tent we're gonna pitch a tent until we find what we're looking for. If I have to take the wall out I will, I don't want to but at this point it's kind of looking like the wall's going to come down," said Chief Miller.