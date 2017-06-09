Despite Longer School Year, Dallas Seniors Graduate on Schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It was graduation Friday night for Dallas High School in Luzerne County, even though many other students in the district have a few more weeks of class.

The district decided to keep the graduation on schedule despite a teachers strike that has pushed the end of the school year.

Seniors were thrilled to be getting out on time, even though they know there are many other kids in the district who are not. Those students have to go through the end of the month.

"It makes me feel lucky. I get to go home and they stay!" Jack Murray, a graduating senior, said.

"It's amazing. I love it. I finally get special treatment," Andrew Shurites, another graduate, said.

The graduation comes after a year filled with disputes between the district and teachers. The teachers still do not have a contract.