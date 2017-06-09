Charges Dropped Against Former American Legion Treasurer in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT -- Charges against the former treasurer of an American Legion in Lycoming County have been dropped.

The District Attorney says Jess Hackenburg of Montoursville paid back $65,000 he took from the group in Montoursville.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a member of the American Legion who is pleased with the outcome.

"Post 104 can move on. We are here for the community, we've always been. We're being recognized by the community everyday, and I can say we are holding up to our motto: 'For God and country,' " Jeffery Hamilton said.

A police report indicates the majority of money Hackenburg allegedly stole was used to pay for his health insurance along with his wife's.

