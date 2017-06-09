Bubba Wallace to race at Pocono

Posted 7:11 pm, June 9, 2017, by

For the first time in 11 years, an African American will be behind the wheel of a NASCAR race.  Bubba Wallace will fill in for the #43 Ford car driven by Aric Amirola.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s