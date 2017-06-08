State Police Search Home Of Supermarket Shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP -- State police spent much of the day at the home of the gunman in the supermarket shooting in Wyoming County.

State police say the shooter, Randy Stair, lived with his parents at the home in Franklin Township, Luzerne County, outside Dallas, and while neighbors in this rural neighborhood, say they never met Randy, they say his parents were friendly people.

At least seven state police vehicles were parked outside the home on Ransom Road where Randy Stair lived.

Troopers are carrying out a search warrant to learn more about Stair. We know that some of the units on the scene here are part of a group that takes a look at crimes that have a connection to computers such as some posts on social media.

Neighbors did not want to speak with us on camera because they were too shaken up but they told Newswatch 16 that state troopers were seen going door to door and asking them whether or not they ever heard gunshots that sounded like target practice coming from the property.

Troopers wouldn't tell Newswatch 16 what they found in the home but did say it will take some time to sift through all of this material.