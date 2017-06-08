Pine Grove Area vs Dock Mennonite

Posted 7:15 pm, June 8, 2017, by

Pine Grove Area pummeled Dock Mennonite 17-3 in the 2nd round of the state 'AAA' softball playoffs. Lady Cardinals move into the semifinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s