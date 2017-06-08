× In Your Neighborhood

SPCA of Luzerne County’s Pet Expo presented by Wyoming Valley Motors Subaru

The annual Pet Expo held at the Kingston Armory benefits the SPCA of Luzerne County. It’s a 2-day Pet Expo June 24 & 25, both days from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The event features a rabies/microchip clinic, with businesses and vendors who provide animal products and services. Join the Pet Talent Contest, see live animals, animal photos, and learn some basic training tips. Admission fee for the Pet Expo is $5 per person. To learn more about the event, and how to participate as an exhibitor or a sponsor, please visit http://store.spcaluzernecounty.org/2017PetExpoExhibitor.aspx.

Summer Reading Program



Lackawanna County Children’s Library sponsors a Summer Reading Program. Join the club now by signing up at the Children’s Library on Vine Street in Scranton. After reading 10 books, children through age 12, earn a prize and a chance to win one of the raffle baskets. Books can be read to younger children. The Summer Reading Club runs through August 4. It’s free to join. Please call the library to register your child.