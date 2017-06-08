Disturbing Details in Shooter’s Social Media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP -- A big question after the supermarket shooting Thursday morning in Wyoming County is – why? The shooter himself has provided at least some of those answers.

Randy Stair, 24, of Dallas, shot and killed three co-workers inside the Weis Market near Tunkhannock before taking his own life, early Thursday, according to state police.

Stair posted numerous video and audio files online along with a suicide note in which he talked about his legacy. We won't give him that platform but we went through file after file just trying to get a better idea of why he did this.

In a rambling note posted online, shooter Randy Stair said, "unfortunately by the time most of you read this, I will be dead. I will die at age 24 and will be where I truly belong."

For years, Randy Stair has had an online YouTube channel for his anime videos.

In a Twitter account linked to that came a series of tweets at just after midnight. They led to audio and video files and then a final tweet saying, "goodbye humans, I'll miss you."

There were videos of him at shooting ranges and numerous audio recordings, too, showing Stair had planned this for months.

One of those recordings detailed exactly what he planned to do at the supermarket, a description that matches what state police say happened overnight.

It is likely Randy Stair's letter that gives the most insight, however.

"I'm a girl who's been trapped in a man's body for two and a half decades, and I need to get the hell out. I don't belong on this planet, nor have I ever. I need to die, and I'm taking whomever I can down with me."

Stair wrote that a series of people close to him died starting in 2014.

He talked about financial woes.

He hoped his online videos would have brought success.

In the end, he wrote, "I'm not just ending my life. I will be ending the lives of others as well."

What we haven't been able to find yet is why Randy Stair took the lives of his co-workers, except it is clear reading and listening to this, he knew he would get a lot of attention by doing what he did.