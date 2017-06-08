Disturbing Details in Shooter’s Social Media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP -- Newswatch 16 has found a letter, videos, and audio files that it appears the shooter in the deadly supermarket shooting in Wyoming County shared on Twitter at the time of the shooting Wednesday night.

Randy Stair, 24, of Dallas, shot and killed three co-workers inside the Weis Market near Tunkhannock before taking his own life, early Thursday, according to state police.

It is a disturbing series of files, including audio files, that describe exactly what that shooter was planning to do at that supermarket.

It also includes a rambling letter that appears to be a suicide note, saying, "by the time you read this, I will be dead."

In that letter, it says, "I'm a girl who's been trapped in a man's body for two and half decades and I need to get the hell out. I need to die."

State police confirm images from a YouTube channel Stair used to post anime videos.

It is through a Twitter account linked to that account that he shared many files connected to this shooting right around midnight that night, including a detailed audio account of what he planned to do, many of those details matching what state police say happened.

He also shared videos, including target practice.

Newswatch 16 has notified state police about what we discovered online this morning.