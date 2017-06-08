× Creative Camps

It’s summer fun for all kinds of campers!

Whether your kids are looking to spice-up their outdoor activities in the warmer weeks to come or if you’re just looking to learn a new trait like beekeeping, various programs with Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center (LCEEC) near Daleville could do the trick!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey explored some of these creative camps Thursday morning.

To learn more about the camps/activities mentioned on Newswatch 16 This Morning which includes the (CNRO) Conservation Natural Resource Officer Certificate program, head here!

For a look at other summer camps happening all over Pennsylvania with other organizations, click here!