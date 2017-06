× Bank Robbery in Eynon

Archbald Police investigating a robbery at NBT Bank on Business Rt 6 in Eynon @wnep pic.twitter.com/Y8aVd1o7GM — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) June 8, 2017

ARCHBALD — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lackawanna County.

It happened at the NBT Bank branch along Business Route 6 in the Eynon section of Archbald around 9:30 a.m.

There is no word on a suspect or if he got away with any cash.