Vietnam War Memorial Wall Stops in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE -- State police and motorcyclists escorted "The Wall That Heals" in Luzerne County. It's a 250-foot traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. that arrived Wednesday morning in Swoyersville.

Hundreds of people gathered in Swoyersville to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

More than 500 veterans led the way with their motorcycles roaring for the Vietnam War Memorial replica to stop at the Swoyersville American Legion.

People of all ages showed up on the streets to watch as it arrived. The memorial honors more than three million Americans who served in the armed forces during Vietnam.

It features the names of more than 58,000 men and women who gave their lives in Vietnam. The wall in Swoyersville also has the names of those who served from Luzerne County.

"Honoring the soldiers that died for my freedom, to enjoy today, good spirit, that is what America is all about, freedom. That's what we're here for," said Ed Mizenko of Forty Fort.

"The Wall That Heals" will be open in Swoyersville until Saturday. It's free to the public 24 hours a day.