SUNBURY -- UPMC Susquehanna announced plans Wednesday to buy two more hospitals in central Pennsylvania.

The affiliate of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center wants to purchase Lock Haven Hospital and Sunbury Community Hospital.

The health care system hopes to close on the deal by the fall.

Officials at UPMC Susquehanna say patients and staff should not see any immediate changes at the hospitals in Lock Haven and Sunbury.