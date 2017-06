Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- State police are asking for help finding a man passing counterfeit cash in Lackawanna County.

Troopers released a photo of a man suspected of using a fake $100 bill to try to pay a taxi driver that took him from Dunmore to Benton Township last month.

When the driver told the man the money was fake, the man said he was going to get more cash and never returned.

If you know who this man is, call state police at Dunmore at 570-963-3156.