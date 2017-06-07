× Railroad Crossing Set to Close for Reconstruction

WILLIAMSPORT — If you were to wait near the railroad crossing on Maynard Street in Williamsport all day, you might see 10 trains. You may also see thousands of cars.

“Oh, it’s busy always,” said Anna Berger from Williamsport.

Because it’s so close to Interstate 180, a lot of commuters like Richard Rupert from Montoursville use the road to get into the city.

“Get off the Maynard Street exit and come right down here. Come off the exit and come right down here to the first light and take a right,” said Richard Rupert.

Starting Thursday, Rupert will have to find a detour to work a portion of Maynard Street will be closed.

After around 30 years, the crossing of the Lycoming Valley Railroad needs a complete overhaul. The owner of the railway, Seda-Cog is shutting it down for a reconstruction.

“We would have liked to do it some time ago but the difficulty in working here at Maynard Street is very difficult because of the amount of traffic, so we really could not delay the project and longer,” said Jeff Stover the Executive Director of Seda-Cog Joint Rail Authority.

The nearly 350 thousand dollar project includes upgraded lights and signs, replacement of this rubber crossing with new concrete, and new sidewalks.

“Hopefully be reopened to traffic on Wednesday, weather permitting,” said Stover.

The railroad crossing may close, but during construction, the on and off ramp to Interstate 180 will stay open. It means drivers can still use the exit to get to South Williamsport.

“People are going to have a hard time getting back and forth to work and you know we’ll have to take another way to get on the highway,” said Berger.

“I’m not too upset about it. I think the improvements and stuff that are going to be made here probably are going to be better for everyone in the long run,” said Rupert.

Detour signs will be up around the project that’s expected to be finished by Wednesday, June 13 in Williamsport.