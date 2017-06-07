× Police Investigate Reported Robbery at Dollar General in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Police in one part of Luzerne County are currently investigating a reported robbery late Wednesday evening.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township responded to the Dollar General along Kidder Street around 10 p.m. to reports of a potential robbery.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on site, and police are said to be still on scene at this time.

We will have updates on this developing situation as they are made available.