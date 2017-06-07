Police Investigate Reported Robbery at Dollar General in Luzerne County

Posted 11:02 pm, June 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01PM, June 7, 2017

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Police in one part of Luzerne County are currently investigating a reported robbery late Wednesday evening.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township responded to the Dollar General along Kidder Street around 10 p.m. to reports of a potential robbery.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on site, and police are said to be still on scene at this time.

We will have updates on this developing situation as they are made available.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s