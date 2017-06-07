Mother Admits to Attack on Vice Principal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- A mother has admitted to attacking an educator in Schuylkill County.

Carisa Rhoads from Frackville pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and retaliation of a witness Wednesday morning.

Rhoads was sentenced to one to two years in prison.

Rhoads was charged with beating Janel Hansbury, an assistant vice principal in the North Schuylkill School District, after a hearing at the county courthouse in January.

Investigators say Rhoads attacked Hansbury after she testified at a Children and Youth hearing involving Rhoads' daughter.