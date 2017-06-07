Mother Admits to Attack on Vice Principal

POTTSVILLE -- A mother has admitted to attacking an educator in Schuylkill County.

Carisa Rhoads from Frackville pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and retaliation of a witness Wednesday morning.

Rhoads was sentenced to one to two years in prison.

Rhoads was charged with beating Janel Hansbury, an assistant vice principal in the North Schuylkill School District, after a hearing at the county courthouse in January.

Investigators say Rhoads attacked Hansbury after she testified at a Children and Youth hearing involving Rhoads' daughter.

3 comments

  • LONGGREYSOCKS

    This individual is from Frackville as well I believe. There is some crazy people in this neck of the woods. But I lock my doors at night, carry mace when I beat feet through the alleys on my modeling runs. If the brawl at KG graduation was enough here along with the recent murders and bank robbery. But this wont stop my career in frackville.

