Loyalsock baseball preps

Posted 6:35 pm, June 7, 2017, by

Loyalsock saved their ace Andrew Malone in the first round (5-0) playoff win over Lakeland.  Malone will be available when the Lancers meet powerful Lancaster Catholic in round two of states.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s