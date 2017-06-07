Illinois Police Find Stolen Truck from Harveys Lake, Nab Two Suspects

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Police believe they have the thieves who have been burglarizing vehicles and even stole a truck in one part of Luzerne County.

Harveys Lake police say authorities found the stolen truck in a parking lot in Illinois and nabbed Kevin Hanson, 36, of Las Vegas and a juvenile, who were siphoning gas from another vehicle.

Investigators say their main suspect, Christian Cooper, 25, of Harveys Lake, got away and is still on the run.

Police say the trio was swiping items from unlocked cars and even stole two vehicles from driveways in Harveys Lake.

The juvenile is being held by children and youth services until his grandfather can pick him up.

Authorites say Hanson was a passenger in the truck. He has not been charged at this point.

The investigation is still ongoing.

