Husband Accused of Killing Wife, Setting Home on Fire with Their Child Inside

BELLEFONTE — Police in Centre County say a husband beat his wife to death and set their home on fire with their child inside.

It happened in Bellefonte Monday night.

Officers finally caught up with Charles McGhee, 37, in Lycoming County after he wrecked his car on Interstate 80 near Jersey Shore.

The child in the burning home heard a smoke alarm and got out safely.

Charles McGhee faces murder, arson, and other charges in Centre County.