Holy Cross had a 15-0 win over Wyalusing Valley in the first round of the state 'AA' softball playoffs. It's going to get tougher with Minersville, another Mercy Rule winner in game one, stepping up in round two.
Holy Cross softball preps
-
Wyalusing Valley vs Holy Cross softball
-
Mid Valley softball ready for round two
-
Holy Cross vs Old Forge softball
-
Holy Cross softball reaction
-
Holy Redeemer vs Mid Valley
-
-
Hazleton Area vs Coatesville softball
-
Abington Heights vs Great Valley softball
-
Mifflinburg vs Pine Grove Area softball
-
Holy Redeemer vs Neumann-Goretti
-
Holy Redeemer vs Tamaqua baseball
-
-
Holy Redeemer vs World Communications Boys Basketball
-
Holy Cross vs Mid Valley baseball
-
Holy Cross Boys Roll to District Title