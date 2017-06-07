Holy Cross softball preps

Posted 6:37 pm, June 7, 2017, by

Holy Cross had a 15-0 win over Wyalusing Valley in the first round of the state 'AA' softball playoffs.  It's going to get tougher with Minersville, another Mercy Rule winner in game one, stepping up in round two.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

