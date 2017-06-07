× Hearing Next Week on Frein Manhunt

PIKE COUNTY — In one week, state lawmakers plan to be in the Poconos looking for answers in the costly manhunt for cop killer Eric Frein.

They’ll be trying to find out what worked and what didn’t work during that 48-day search in Pike and Monroe Counties.

State police, emergency management, school leaders, and the business community are expected to testify next Thursday before the senate’s emergency preparedness committee.

That hearing will take place in Pike County.

Now, businesses that were affected by the manhunt are being asked to share their stories with chambers of commerce before the hearing.

Nearly two months in the fall of 2014 were consumed by the manhunt for cop killer Eric Frein in the Poconos.

Schools closed near the state police barracks at blooming grove.

The tourism Industry around Lake Wallenpaupack lost business.

Now that Frein has been convicted and sentenced to death, state lawmakers want to take a closer look at the entire 48-day ordeal.

Debbie Gillette is with the Chamber of the Northern Poconos. She’s one of the people who plans to testify next Thursday about the impact the manhunt had on businesses around Lake Wallenpaupack.

“The businesses were affected greatly by this tragedy, something you never expected to happen here in our own backyard,” Gillette said.

Gillette is asking for businesses to share how they were affected back in 2014 so she can relay that information to the Senate Committee on Emergency Preparedness.

Plenty of businesses that rely on tourism fit the bill, including Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours.

“It was national attention, everybody was listening to it, and people were saying maybe we don’t want to go there for the time being while this continues, the search and everything,” said Steve Gelderman, Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours.

The Pike County Training Center, just a stone’s throw from the Blooming Grove state police barracks became the operations center for that massive manhunt three years ago. Now, it will become the place where state leaders come to determine what went right and what went wrong.

For a manhunt that cost Pennsylvania more than $11 million and took nearly two months to resolve, the hearing may be able to shed light on weaknesses that need to be fixed if there’s a “next time.”

“The most important thing is how to prepare if, God forbid, something like this happens again somewhere in the commonwealth,” said Gillette.

A spokesperson for the chairman of that senate committee says the Pike County district attorney is expected to testify at next week’s hearing.

So is Pennsylvania State Police Major George Bivens, the face of that manhunt, along with school officials, emergency management, and of course, business leaders.