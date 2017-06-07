× Hardware Store Changing Owners After More Than a Decade

CRESCO — It’s one of the first places you see while driving into Cresco in Monroe County — The Theo B. Price General Store.

The place has everything from hardware supplies to knick-knacks to collectibles.

The business has been run by the same family for more than 109 years, but now, owner Mickey Miller is saying goodbye to his second home.

“Oh, some days I feel real good but today I am not in the best of mood because it’s kind of nostalgic because we are moving out all these things that are around here and things my wife had collected and she is no longer with us so it’s been hard,” said Warren “Mickey” Miller, Theo B. Price owner.

Miller says the place has been in the family since 1908, but now it’s time to retire.

With his children living out of the area and no other family interested in taking over, he decided to sell the business.

“A real nice young couple is buying it to carry it on into the community,” said Miller.

Owners tell us general stores are a dying breed so they are happy knowing the new owners will not only be keeping a lot of what is inside, but also the name.

Some employee faces will also stay the same, too, like George Traugh. He’s worked here for more than 40 years and plans to stay a few more.

“I’ve got mixed emotions. I have worked here for 43 years and the idea of having a new boss is scary but from what I understand they are nice people so I am looking forward to it,” said Traugh.

Some customers are also sad to see original owners leave.

Jack Stone from Hamlin has been coming here since the 1950s.

“It’s an old-time country store for me. There’s nothing like it around anymore anywhere,” said Stone.

The new owners will take over the business next week in Cresco.