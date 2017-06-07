Guilty on All Counts in Murder of Prison Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A jury has found an inmate guilty on all counts in the murder of a correctional officer in Wayne County.

Jessie Con-ui was an inmate at the federal prison at Canaan in 2013 when, according to prosecutors, he stabbed and beat Correctional Officer Eric Williams to death.

Con-ui was serving a life sentence for a gang-related murder in Arizona.

The officer grew up in Nanticoke. His parents have been advocates for improving safety conditions for correctional officers and were instrumental in passing a law last year that now allows federal officers to carry pepper spray.

It took jurors about 30 minutes to reach the verdict. The penalty phase of the trial is scheduled to begin June 19.