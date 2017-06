× Former Postal Worker Jailed for Theft

BRADFORD COUNTY — A former postal worker in Bradford County will spend time in prison for theft.

Lisa Belawske, 53, of Canton was sentenced Tuesday for stealing more than $12,000 while working at the post office in Sylvania.

Prosecutors said Belawske stole money orders and cash between October 2015 and June 2016.

In addition to prison, she must pay full restitution.