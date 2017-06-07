× Former Giant Floor Warehouse to be Senior Apartments

SCRANTON — It’s new life for an old building in Scranton and it comes from a familiar name. John Basalyga, owner of the Marketplace at Steamtown, now has plans to renovate a warehouse on Meadow Avenue.

The place in Scranton’s Dutch Hollow neighborhood used to be home to Giant Floor, and before then, Gold Star Manufacturing. It started out as a clothing factory until the 1940s.

Renovations will start this summer to turn the place into 40 apartments for residents ages 55 and over.

“I think that’s a good idea because it’s a nice quiet block. They will love it over here. As long as they don’t bother me, it’s good! They will love it over here. I wouldn’t mind it,” said neighbor Charlene Gale.

John Basalyga and his company, J. Bas. Realty, are known for renovating old industrial properties; this will be the fifth in Lackawanna County.

The old Capitol Records building in Olyphant became apartments in 2013 and an old silk mill in Dickson City was converted in 2014.

Neighbor Harold Bowers thinks the building on Meadow fits the theme.

“I really think it lends itself to making some very nice luxury apartments.”

This is different than Basalyga’s other projects because it will be senior apartments. Neighbors welcomed the new neighbors and Basalyga’s investment.

Renovations are set to begin in a few weeks.