For the Love of Art and Tamaqua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA -- Whether driving or walking, you can’t miss the hearts sitting in the heart of downtown Tamaqua.

"Tamaqua Has Heart" placed 13 of the carefully crafted hearts on Broad Street where people can walk right up and look at them.

“We saw this as an opportunity, as a way to draw attention to those great and wonderful things that are happening here, as well as showcasing some empty store fronts and, hopefully, find somebody to fill them,” said Leona Rega of the Tamaqua Art Center.

The fiberglass hearts created by artists in town will be on display until Labor Day. Then they will be auctioned off to help cover costs at the Tamaqua Art Center.

The hearts were unveiled on Memorial Day, and since then, organizers say that the hearts have been all the talk in Tamaqua.

"It's awesome that Tamaqua has been able to institute this public art project. It's another example of a way our community can come together to do things,” said Linda Yulanavage of Tamaqua.

While creativity is being celebrated, organizers were happy that some chose to represent the coal and train industry on their hearts.

“We are very excited that this project can reflect on our past history and talk about the wonderful things that were once here and the way it was a highlight for the local area,” said Rega.

Richard Lynch took his family to look at the hearts in Tamaqua. He hopes these hearts inspire a new generation of artists.

“It will expand their mind and it will let them learn new and different things,” said Lynch.

Tamaqua Art Center plans to have a meet and greet with the artist Thursday evening.