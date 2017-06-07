× Floating Restaurant Possible on Harveys Lake

HARVEYS LAKE — Edye Schneider of Scranton envisions a restaurant floating right out on Harveys Lake. She put those plans into motion in February. She presented the idea to the Harveys Lake zoning board Tuesday night and met quite a bit of resistance.

“I’ve really looked into how to make this safe for the community, how to make this a viable thing to do because it really hasn’t been done before,” Schneider said.

A dream Schneider had such high hopes about just a few days ago, she is now taken back with all of the negative feedback.

At Tuesday night’s zoning board meeting, Schneider presented the idea, but people who live and boat on the water had a lot to say, concerned about things like safety of other boaters and trash in the water.

“I was a bit shocked at the adversarial attitude toward changes and towards something innovate and progressive that really I believe will help the community,” Schneider explained.

“If she can do it, more power to her. Me, I see a lot of problems,” said Duke Dalley of Lehman Township.

Dalley is on Harveys Lake five or six times a week. He runs bass tournaments every Wednesday all summer long. The floating restaurant would use the public boat launch to ferry people out, which Dalley thinks could interfere with people already using the launch.

“The restaurant closes at 9:00, at 9:00 I’ve got 25 plus boats coming off this launch weighing fish in right here,” Dalley explained.

Another concern people have is parking. The parking lot at the boat launch was quiet Wednesday afternoon, but it’s usually packed on Friday nights and weekends once it starts getting warmer.

“I think she’d be better off, there’s some properties for sale around here on the lake. I think she would be better off trying to buy one of those,” Dalley said.