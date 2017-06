× Cash 5 Winner Sold in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD — Someone hit the jackpot with a Cash 5 ticket sold in Susquehanna County.

The ticket for the Tuesday, June 6, drawing was sold at Pump ‘N Pantry in New Milford.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, — 22, 23, 34, 38, 43, — to win $450,000. The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winner.

You can catch the live drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.