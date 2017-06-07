× Carnival for Kids

A huge happening is hitting Scranton this Saturday, June 10.

The fifth annual “Carnival for Kids” takes place on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

New this year, volunteers behind the event are trying to break a world thumb wrestling record.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled how you can help make it happen and what to expect at the carnival when he teamed up with volunteers Wednesday.

WNEP-TV is a proud media of the event. It benefits the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The nonprofit has been around since 1998 and “has helped more than 13,000 children and teens by effectively assessing and treating child abuse and neglect.”

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Carnival for Kids

WHY: Raises Funds For Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA

WHEN: Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: Admission is FREE. Some children’s activities cost around $1.00. Proceeds benefit the cause.

THUMB WRESTLING EVENT: Registration begins at 10 a.m. The event starts at 12 p.m.