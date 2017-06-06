Video of Dancing Hughesville Cop Goes Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHESVILLE -- Who says you can't have fun on the job?

A police officer in Lycoming County was caught on camera dancing with the crowd at the annual Hughesville Volunteer Fireman's Carnival.

The video was put online and since then has been seen thousands of times.

This carnival is put together so people can have a good time while raising money for the volunteer fire department.

On Monday, Hughesville Police Officer Drew Boyer was on duty, but that didn't stop him from busting out a few moves.

He's there to protect and to serve, and on occasion, to bust out his best dance moves.

"To be honest, I'm not a dancer, so it's the only song that tells you exactly what to do," Officer Boyer said.

Almost every year Boyer works the carnival, but when the DJ plays "The Cupid Shuffle," he's known to take a dance break.

"When the song came on, they mentioned it so I obliged and went to the front of the crowd," Boyer said.

So Boyer started dancing, and the crowd took out their cameras.

"I didn't know it was being videotaped," he added.

Hughesville police posted video to its Facebook page. In less than a day, it's been watched more than 20,000 times.

"I woke up this morning and had dozens and dozens of text messages and Facebook notifications. I was just amazed that it went that far."

Now it's those dance steps that are helping move his police department in the right direction.

"We need to be able to trust our policemen, to feel like we are all connected sort of, and I thought it was really cool how he just jumped right in there and was having fun with our community," said Maria Duff.

"Just dancing says a whole lot. They are in our community. They care. They want to have a good time and they want us to know they are there for us not just a hidden force that nobody sees. They are here," said Charlene Otterbein of Glen Mawr.

The Hughesville Fireman's Carnival runs all week in Lycoming County at the fire department on South Railroad Street.

And who knows, Officer Boyer may show off some more moves before the end of the week.