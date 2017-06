Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cookout season is here and there's nothing like firing up the grill to cook up some burgers and dogs.

But this week's "grill-themed" snack doesn't require flames or a spatula.

Utz created potato chips in cheeseburger, hot dog, and sweet corn flavors.

We visited a school in Lackawanna County to try some chips inspired by classic American grilling foods.