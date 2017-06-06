× Southwest’s 72-Hour Sale Includes $49 One-Way Flights

DALLAS — Are you ready to book your summer vacation?

On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

While we couldn’t find many $49 flights from airports in our region, we were able to find some good deals.

There are $79 flights for Ft. Lauderdale and Nashville from Philadelphia. Also, we found a $59 flight to Indianapolis from Newark. Finally, if you’re willing to fly out of D.C., we found a $49 flight to Charlotte and a $79 flight to Tampa.

According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.

Deals from Philadelphia:

Deals from New York (LaGuardia):

Deals from Newark, NJ:

Deals from Baltimore (Washington):