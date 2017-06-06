Southwest’s 72-Hour Sale Includes $49 One-Way Flights
DALLAS — Are you ready to book your summer vacation?
On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.
The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.
While we couldn’t find many $49 flights from airports in our region, we were able to find some good deals.
There are $79 flights for Ft. Lauderdale and Nashville from Philadelphia. Also, we found a $59 flight to Indianapolis from Newark. Finally, if you’re willing to fly out of D.C., we found a $49 flight to Charlotte and a $79 flight to Tampa.
According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.
Deals from Philadelphia:
- To Atlanta, GA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Nashville, TN starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To St. Louis, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To West Palm Beach, FL starting at $93 or 5,277 points one-way
Deals from New York (LaGuardia):
- To Kansas City, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Milwaukee, WI starting at $69 or 3,669 points one-way
- To Nashville, TN starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To St. Louis, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
Deals from Newark, NJ:
- To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $86 or 4,808 points one-way
- To Denver, CO starting at $114 or 6,683 points one-way
- To Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $84 or 4,674 points one-way
- To Indianapolis, IN starting at $59 or 3,000 points one-way
- To Orlando, FL starting at $84 or 4,674 points one-way
- To San Juan, PR starting at $130 or 6,832 points one-way
- To St. Louis, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
Deals from Baltimore (Washington):
- To Atlanta, GA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Austin, TX starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Birmingham, AL starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Buffalo/Niagara, NY starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Cancun, Mexico starting at $194 or 10,008 points one-way
- To Charleston, SC starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Charlotte, NC starting at $49 or 2,296 points one-way
- To Cincinnati, OH starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Cleveland, OH starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Columbus, OH starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Detroit, MI starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Ft. Myers, FL starting at $118 or 6,951 points one-way
- To Grand Rapids, MI starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Hartford, CT starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Indianapolis, IN starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Jacksonville, FL starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Kansas City, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Louisville, KY starting at $49 or 2,296 points one-way
- To Milwaukee, WI starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Montego Bay, Jamaica starting at $192 or 8,568 points one-way
- To Nashville, TN starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To New Orleans, LA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Norfolk, VA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Oklahoma City, OK starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Pittsburgh, PA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Portland, ME starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Providence, RI starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Punta Cana, DO starting at $199 or 10,008 points one-way
- To Raleigh/Durham, NC starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To San Antonio, TX starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To San Juan, PR starting at $148 or 8,038 points one-way
- To St. Louis, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Tampa, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way