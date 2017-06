Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A second man is charged with a 2016 arson in Hazleton.

Jeffrey Rapach, 47, was arraigned Tuesday.

Police say a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a woman's home on Locust Street causing the fire last August.

Rapach is facing felony arson charges and is locked up on $250,000 cash bail.

Another man, Gary Smith, was charged shortly after the fire.