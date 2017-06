SCRANTON — Police have picked up a man wanted for Monday’s bank robbery in Scranton.

Joseph Dering was picked up Tuesday morning in Kingston. Authorities are returning him to Lackawanna County to face charges.

Police believe Dering, 51, robbed the Citizens Savings Bank a the corner of Wyoming and Lackawanna Avenues in Scranton Monday morning.

He was identified after security camera photos from the bank were released.