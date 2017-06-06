Kids from each of the participating schools come together for one big number that everyone can relate to.
Ray of Light 2017: Student Representatives
-
Ray of Light Awards – 2017
-
Ray of Light 2017: Muncy Annie
-
Ray of Light 2017: Shikellamy Fiddler on the Roof
-
Ray of Light 2017: Hughesville Drowsy Chaperone
-
Ray of Light 2017: Line Mountain Oklahoma
-
-
Ray of Light 2017: Montoursville White Christmas
-
Ray of Light 2017: Central Mountain Grease
-
Ray of Light 2017: Troy Area Aida
-
Ray of Light 2017: So. Williamsport Cyrano de BurgerShack
-
Ray of Light 2017: Benton Area Wizard of Oz
-
-
Ray of Light 2017: Jersey Shore Area Cinderella
-
Ray of Light 2017: St. John Neaumann Regional Honk!
-
Ray of Light 2017: Meadowbrook Christian Sound of Music