Prosecution Wraps Up in Prison Murder Trial

Posted 6:19 pm, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:09PM, June 6, 2017

SCRANTON -- Prosecutors called their last witnesses Tuesday in the death penalty trial of a prison inmate accused of killing a correctional officer.

The defense is not mounting a defense for Jessie Con-ui. Attorneys say there is no defense for the killing of Eric Williams of Nanticoke at the federal prison near Waymart four years ago.

Prosecutors say Con-ui stabbed Williams more than 200 times with a sharp object.

The defense doesn't plan to call any witnesses in the trial in federal court in Scranton.

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday.

