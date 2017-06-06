Prosecution Wraps Up in Prison Murder Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Prosecutors called their last witnesses Tuesday in the death penalty trial of a prison inmate accused of killing a correctional officer.

The defense is not mounting a defense for Jessie Con-ui. Attorneys say there is no defense for the killing of Eric Williams of Nanticoke at the federal prison near Waymart four years ago.

Prosecutors say Con-ui stabbed Williams more than 200 times with a sharp object.

The defense doesn't plan to call any witnesses in the trial in federal court in Scranton.

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday.