PFA Against Rep. Haggerty Withdrawn

DUNMORE — A state representative from Lackawanna County is no longer facing a protection from abuse order.

Kevin Haggerty’s wife withdrew the protection from abuse order filed against him last month.

Instead, the couple has entered a civil agreement which replaces the PFA, but with similar terms.

Like the PFA, Haggerty is still barred from his home in Dunmore and from contacting his wife, who now has full custody of their children.

Haggerty must contact his wife through email or text if he wants to have contact with his young children.

A June 16 hearing on the PFA has been canceled, and Rep. Haggerty has agreed to pay the court costs connected with the PFA.

Haggerty still faces arraignment in Dunmore June 21 on charges of simple harassment filed by Dunmore police days after the PFA was filed.