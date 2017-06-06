Pennsylvania Treasury Department Launches Transparency Portal

HARRISBURG — State officials want Harrisburg to be transparent in how they spend taxpayer money.

To that end, the Pennsylvania Treasury Department launched the Treasury Transparency Portal online.

The state treasury announced the website Monday on Twitter.

The website includes three years’ worth of expenditures.

Officials say the site has plenty of graphs, charts, and information for taxpayers.

The state treasury department believes it will be a good tool to help hold lawmakers accountable.

1 Comment