× Part of Interstate 81 South to Close Overnight

SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A section of Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County is scheduled to close Tuesday evening and remain closed until Wednesday morning. It’s all part of an ongoing bridge repair project.

The closure is part of the ongoing Edella Road Bridge replacement in South Abington Township.

At 8 p.m., crews will close Interstate 81 south at the Waverly exit (197) and a detour will take drivers from Route 632 to Route 347 to Business Route 6 in Dickson City and back onto I-81 at exit 191.

It’s a fairly long detour and many drivers tell us they had no idea the interstate was closing.

Crews are working to put four beams into place for the new bridge.

The interstate is expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Then on June 17, crews are scheduled to do more beam work that will close the northbound lanes along that same stretch of the interstate.

That work will also be done at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.