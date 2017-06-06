Mid Valley softball ready for round two

Posted 10:42 pm, June 6, 2017

Mid Valley got by Holy Redeemer in Districts and North Penn Liberty in states.  Now the Spartanettes get ready for Brandywine Heights in round two of states.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

