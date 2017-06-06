Mid Valley got by Holy Redeemer in Districts and North Penn Liberty in states. Now the Spartanettes get ready for Brandywine Heights in round two of states.
Mid Valley softball ready for round two
-
Holy Redeemer vs Mid Valley
-
Wyalusing Valley vs Holy Cross softball
-
Mid Valley vs North Penn Liberty softball
-
Abington Heights vs Great Valley softball
-
Mid Valley Boys Top Southern Columbia at States
-
-
Lakeland vs Mid Valley softball
-
Riverside vs Mid Valley softball
-
Pine Grove Softball Return to Schuylkill League Title Game
-
Mid Valley vs Carbondale baseball
-
Pinstripe Pals with RailRiders
-
-
Hazleton Area vs Coatesville softball
-
Mifflinburg vs Pine Grove Area softball
-
Williamsport vs Perkiomen Valley baseball