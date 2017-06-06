× Johnson College Hosts Career Exploration Day for High Schoolers

SCRANTON — Johnson College played host to nearly 100 high school students Tuesday for a “Career Exploration Day.”

“To increase awareness with some of the local schools that we have. We wanted to set up this event so that they can see traditional and non-traditional fields,” said Johnson College’s Enrollment and Student Engagement Specialist Stephanie Greaney.

10th and 11th graders from high schools in the area got to use some of Johnson College’s campus labs to become familiar with different technology fields. Organizers wanted to get students thinking about a career field they may not have thought about before.

“This is a great way to get them exposed and have them another one or two years in high school so they can really think about and knowing what they want to do going forward,” Greaney explained.

Morgan Dougherty knows she wants to get in the physical therapy field, she is just not sure yet what path to take.

“Because I do sports and I got injuries from it, so I want to help people with sports injuries,” Dougherty said.

She had a lot of questions Tuesday, interested in learning more about being a physical therapist assistant.

“I’m just in a debate with myself with whether or not I want to go physical therapy, the whole 9 yards, or just the assistant,” Dougherty explained.

Others used Tuesday to possibly find a backup plan. Because the students still have a year or two before college, they have time to decide whether or not they are going to need that second choice.

“Just looking around to see if there is anything I’d be interested in the future in case I don’t want to be a doctor,” Faith Garretson, an 11th grader at Carbondale, said.

Josiah Pieere, an 11th grader at Stroudsburg High School, wants to get into engineering but was surprised to find how interested he was in veterinary technology.

“I honestly think that if machining doesn’t end up being the shop that I enjoy doing maybe I can end up looking at this shop because I do love animals,” Pierre said.

The students were exposed to seven different programs offered at Johnson College.