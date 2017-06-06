× Greek Food Festival Back for Another Year

SCRANTON — A tradition that has been going on for almost 50 years, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival is back, and there are more reasons that one people wait all year round for this week.

“I come back every year because of the baklava. The food is excellent, I really love the food but the baklava is the best,” said Ed Kolesar of Blakely.

Tuesday kicked off the week-long food festival along North Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton. Tuesday’s lunch rush was exactly that; the rain held off and hungry customers came out to support the church with great food in return.

“There’s so many different food festivals and other festivals around here. I’ve been following it on Facebook, I couldn’t wait. I had to get my gyros,” said Ashley Ramos of Scranton.

Many say they do not just come back every year, but they come all week long too.

“Absolutely, I just said to my mom we have to come back at least three more times,” Ramos laughed.

The money raised goes toward the church. Even as organizers get older, the festival keeps getting bigger every year.

“It’s not stopping anybody. It’s to keep the church open and we look forward to it every year,” said Sophia Fives of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

While many come back every year, others were trying it out for the first time.

Paige Patton is from North Carolina but lives in Scranton now, she’s never been to the Greek Festival but heard about it on Facebook.

“I’m actually taking a class across the street so I figured it would be a good lunch for today,” Patton said.

Pattons says her first experience did not disappoint. With so many options available, you will not leave hungry.

“I just got a lot of everything. I don’t know how I’m going to eat all of it, but it’s delicious so far so I’m excited,” Patton said.

The festival runs the rest of the week through this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.