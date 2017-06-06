× Fixated On Food

Do you love to post or even look at pictures of food online? Turns out, some of those social snapshots may be doing a lot more than just tantalizing your taste buds. Experts say social media may be fueling a new health concern known as orthorexia nervosa or “ON.” This 2017 study looked at young adults (18 – 34 ) who use social media to examine healthy eating. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this recent research with Dr.Jessica Bachman, an assistant professor at the University of Scranton and registered dietitian.

” ‘ON’ is considered an ‘unhealthy obsession’ with healthy eating which could lead to nutrient deficiencies and even death” said Bachman. Basically, people’s enthusiasm for being healthy transforms into an obsession which affects many aspects of their lives.

Head here to learn more about “ON” and view some of the symptoms that suggest you may have it.

Although “ON” is not a clinically diagnoseable eating disorder, registered dietitians still consider it disordered eating which is why you may want to contact a professional for help. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, you can find a registered dietitian near you by clicking here! Select the boxes that’ll link you to a dietitian who specializes in eating disorders.