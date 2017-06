× Fire-Damaged Fire House Coming Down

SUNBURY — Demolition has started on an old fire house in Northumberland County damaged by fire nearly three years ago.

Crews have started tearing down the Friendship Hose Company on South 10th Street in Sunbury.

It burned back in August of 2014.

The fire company did not have insurance money to repair the damage so they decided to demolish the building.

Their truck is now stationed at the nearby East End Fire Station in Sunbury.