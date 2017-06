Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP -- Traffic was slow on one highway after a fiery crash in Columbia County.

Officials said a tractor trailer clipped an abandoned vehicle along the side of Interstate 80 west just past the Buckhorn exit early Tuesday morning.

The truck jackknifed and burst into flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities haven't said when that road will reopen in Columbia County.

