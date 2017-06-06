D-Day Remembered in Photos: The Contrast From 1944 to Today

Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of D-Day. Allied troops invaded Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, to fight Nazi Germany in World War II.

It was the largest amphibious invasion in history, commanded by General Dwight D. Eisenhower. More than 13,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships supported the operation.

Allied casualties on D-Day have been estimated at 10,000 killed, wounded, and missing in action: 6,603 Americans, 2,700 British, and 946 Canadians.

Photos: Comparing 1944 to today

The photos below overlay images from D-Day and related operations in 1944 on top of photos showing the same locations as they stand today.

Colleville sur Mer, France

2014 Photo: A view of Omaha Beach on May 7, 2014 near Colleville sur Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: American craft are pictured at Omaha Beach, Normandy, during the first stages of the Allied invasion. (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Bernieres-sur-Mere, France

2014 Photo: A view of the seafront and Juno beach on May 5, 2014 in Bernieres-sur-Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: Troops of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division are landing at Juno Beach on the outskirts of Bernieres-sur-Mer on D-Day. 14,000 Canadian soldiers were put ashore and 340 lost their lives in the battles for the beachhead. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)



La Breche, France

2014 Photo: A view of the seafront and Queen Red Beach on May 8, 2014 in La Breche, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: The British 2nd Army: Commandos of 1st Special Service Brigade landing from an LCI(S) (Landing Craft Infantry Small) on ‘Queen Red’ Beach, SWORD Area, at la Breche, at approximately 8:40 a.m., June 6, 1944. (Photo by Capt. J L Evans/ IWM via Getty Images)

Bernieres sur Mer, France

2014 Photo: A view of Juno Beach on May 8, 2014 in Bernieres sur Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: A Canadian soldier stands at the head of a group of German prisoners of war, including two officers, on Juno Beach at Bernieres sur Mer, Normandy, France. The German troops surrendered at Courseulles-sur-Mer, also on Juno beach, on D-Day. The house in the background is one of the first to be liberated by Canadian soldiers on D-Day and has been known since as La Maison des Canadiens. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Weymouth Harbour, England

2014 Photo: A view of the harbor on April 5, 2014 in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: Boats full of United States troops waiting to leave Weymouth, Southern England, to take part in Operation Overlord in Normandy, June 1944. This location was used as a launching place for Allied troops participating in the invasion of Nazi-occupied France on D-Day. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Vierville sur Mer, France

2014 Photo: A view of Omaha Beach on May 6, 2014 near Vierville sur Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: American troops stand by with stores on Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

Weymouth, England

2014 Photo: A view of the seafront on April 5, 2014 in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: U.S. troops on the Esplanade at Weymouth, Dorset, on their way to embark on ships bound for Omaha Beach for the D-Day landings in Normandy. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Saint Lo, France

2014 Photo: A view of the roadway on May 7, 2014 in Saint Lo, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: United States Army trucks and jeeps are driving through the ruins of Saint-Lo. A group of American soldiers is walking along the street. The town was almost totally destroyed by 2,000 Allied bombers when they attacked German troops stationed there during Operation Overlord. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Sainte Mere Eglise, France

2014 Photo: A view of the high street on May 7, 2014 in Sainte Mere Eglise, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: A French armored column passing through the small French town of St. Mere Eglise during the Allied invasion of Normandy, gets a warm welcome from the inhabitants (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Bernieres-sur-Mere, France

2014 Photo: A view of the street area and Notre-Dame Nativity church on May 5, 2014 in Bernieres-sur-Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: A Canadian soldier is directing traffic in Bernieres-sur-Mer. The Canadians landed at Juno Beach which is nearby. 14,000 Canadian soldiers were put ashore and 340 lost their live in the battles for the beachhead. France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Basly, France

2014 Photo: A view of the graveyard with the church of Saint Georges de Basly in the background on May 5, 2014 in Basly, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944 Photo: Three soldiers of the 23rd Field Ambulance (RCAMC = Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps – Medical Service of the Canadian Army) of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division place flowers on graves. Two soldiers wear the armband for the Red Cross. In the background is the church of Saint Georges de Basly. In the four temporary graves are Canadian, Scottish and two French civilians. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

